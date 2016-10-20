Oil Futures Settle Lower In Pullback From 15-month High

Oil futures finished lower on Thursday, easing back after hitting a 15-month high a day earlier as the November West Texas Intermediate crude futures contracts expired at the session's end. November WTI crude fell $1.17, or 2.3%, to settle at $50.43 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices had settled Wednesday at their highest level since mid-July 2015. December WTI crude , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $50.63, down $1.19, or 2.3%.
