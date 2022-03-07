Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Oil

OPEC meets with US shale executives at Houston energy conference as oil prices skyrocket

Oil hit a 14-year high of $139 a barrel earlier on Monday

close
Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 7

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines.

HOUSTON - Officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday met with executives of several top U.S. shale oil companies at a top U.S. energy conference as energy prices soared over supply concerns.

OIL PRICES COULD CAUSE DOUBLE-DIGIT INFLATION: BILLIONAIRE SUPERMARKET OWNER

Oil hit a 14-year high of $139 a barrel earlier on Monday as worries grew over supply shortages as buyers shunned cargoes from No. 2 oil exporter Russia. Earlier, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said at the CERAWeek energy conference that OPEC could not offset a ban on Russian oil exports.

Signage displaying fuel prices at a Shell gas station in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, March 7, 2022.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

EQT Corp. Chief Executive Toby Rice and Hess Corp CEO John Hess attended the dinner held at The Grove restaurant adjacent to the CERAWeek conference site, according to a Reuters witness. It was at least the fourth time that U.S. shale oil producers and OPEC officials broke bread to discuss energy concerns.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

A spokesperson for Barkindo did not reply to a request for comment. A Hess spokesperson who accompanied its CEO declined to comment.