Oil prices could cause double-digit inflation: Billionaire supermarket owner

Gristedes and D’Agostino Food Chairman and CEO John Catsimatidis on Monday warned inflation could increase to double digits by spring on the heels of oil hitting its highest level since 2008.

"If that price maintains $120, $130 on the barrel, then you’ll see double coupons," he told "Mornings with Maria" Monday. "Instead of 7.5% [consumer prices] you’ll see maybe 15% by April or May."

Catsimatidis predicted that this week’s Consumer Price Index will exceed 8% even before sky-high crude oil prices have been reflected, which he believes could also drive gas prices to $6 or $7 at the pump.

WHEAT, CORN PRICES SURGE AS RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE

The billionaire supermarket owner explained how high energy costs will continue to impact consumer pricing and said if Procter & Gamble raises their prices, he’ll be forced to hike prices on his store shelves as well.

But reclaiming energy independence in North America should be the Biden administration’s current focus, Catsimatidis stressed, since it could be the fix to lowering overall cost.

"The president has to sit down and bring back production to North America, and he has to say, ‘enough is enough,’" he said. "Forget about… OPEC and Russia and Venezuela."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Catsimatidis described crude oil prices alone as "insane," but as the world yanks its economic support from Russia, President Biden's intention to drill oil in Venezuela as an alternative adds another element of madness.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Venezuela is a subsidiary of Russia right now," he said. "It’s really dumb… The President of the United States should sit down with Canada, Mexico and ourselves and say, ‘North America, let’s make ourselves energy independent.’ I mean, that is the way the President of the United States should be doing it."