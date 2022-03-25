Expand / Collapse search
Oil prices trade lower as supply concerns ease

Both contracts are still headed for their first weekly gains in three weeks

Oil prices traded lower on Friday morning as the United States and allies considered releasing more oil.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 15 cents to $112.19 a barrel, having dropped 2.3% in the previous session.

Brent futures slipped 9 cents to $118.94 a barrel, after sliding 2.1% on Thursday.

Both contracts are still headed for their first weekly gains in three weeks, according to Reuters,

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas.  (REUTERS/Richard Carson / Reuters Photos)

WTI is on course for a 7% rise amid broader fears of a supply crunch due to sanctions on Russia.

Brent was on track for a 10% jump.

Supply concerns increased this week when it was announced that the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal on Russia's Black Sea coast stopped exports after being damaged by a storm.

The U.S. and its allies were discussing a possible further coordinated release of oil from storage to ease concern, according to U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The U.S. was set to unveil a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.