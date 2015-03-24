Ogden man sentenced to up to 5 years in prison for stealing 2 burritos

An Ogden man will serve up to five years in prison for stealing two burritos from a gas station.

Judge Scott Hadley said Tuesday he felt uncomfortable sending the 42-year-old man to prison for shoplifting a meal, but the man has a long history of theft arrests.

Billy Goree said he was hungry when he stole the burritos and was willing to change, but the judge said he's violated his probation in the past.

Police say Goree was caught stealing the burritos on a security camera in September and police found and arrested him nearby. The Standard-Examiner of Ogden reports (http://bit.ly/1uw7Ksq) Goree was sentenced to 0 to 5 years in prison. A state parole board will decide his release date.

Defense attorney Logan Bushell didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

___

Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net