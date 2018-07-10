NYSE president seeks Trump's help for iconic exchange

New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham plans to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) transaction fee pilot program, which she argues will drive up investor costs and hurt competition.

The SEC said in March it planned to launch an experiment to test the effects of lowering stock exchange fees. Cunningham, who recently became the first female president of NYSE, said the program would make it harder to compete with private exchanges, known as dark pools, which are less regulated.

“If they are looking to study broker conflicts with 40% of the market happening off of exchanges in those dark pools, they are not addressing any of that with this pilot,” she told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” on Tuesday. “They want to know that their brokers are doing what’s best for them. But if we are only studying a portion of the market we are not getting that information.”

Trump, who has advocated for rolling back financial regulations, signed a bill in May easing rules on all but the largest banks. Cunningham said she plans to tell the president how the test is an “expensive experiment at the cost of issuers and investors.”

“I think he would be surprised if he realized where we were heading with some of these regulations,” she said. “It’s really interesting to see.”