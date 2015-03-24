NY's biggest subway hub opens; will serve 300,000 riders a day and link to World Trade Center

New York's biggest subway hub is opening in lower Manhattan — a vital link between the new World Trade Center and the rest of the city.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Sunday is inaugurating the $1.4 billion Fulton Center, a transit complex where many subway lines converge.

Officials say the transit and retail hub will serve as Lower Manhattan's next great public space — encased in a glass and steel shell with a soaring, light-filled atrium. It also includes nearly 66,000 square feet of retail and office space.

The center will accommodate up to 300,000 daily riders using the 2, 3, 4, 5 subway lines, plus the A, C, J, Z and R.

A pedestrian tunnel will lead to the trade center.