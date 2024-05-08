Expand / Collapse search
NYC police search for suspects in cash-for-crypto deal gone bad

The NYPD is looking for three individuals allegedly involved in the beating and robbery of a crypto buyer in a Manhattan hotel room

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects allegedly involved in the robbery of a man in a Manhattan hotel room last month in what the victim believed was a cash-for-crypto deal.

The NYPD said the 40-year-old male victim claims a friend arranged a meeting for him at the Sonder Battery Park Hotel with an unknown individual to exchange cash for cryptocurrency April 27.

view of Battery Park

Battery Park at the southern tip of Manhattan May 19, 2021, in New York City. The NYPD is looking for the suspects allegedly involved in a robbery inside the Sonder Battery Park Hotel. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The victim told police he met the stranger in the lobby and accompanied him to a room on the third floor, but when they reached the room, the suspect shoved the victim inside and onto the floor.

Waiting in the room were two other men the victim says he did not know, and all three suspects then allegedly jumped the victim, who was punched and tied up with tape around his ankles, wrists and mouth. 

Police say the suspects then stole $20,000 in cash from the victim's bag and "fled on foot to parts unknown."

All three suspects are described as being between the ages of 18 and 22 and between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 with slim builds and black hair.

images of three suspects

The New York City Police Department is looking for three individuals allegedly involved in the robbery of a man in a Manhattan hotel room in a cash-for-crypto deal that went south. (NYPD / Fox News)

The first individual sought was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black bubble jacket, black pants and black and white sneakers. The second was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, eyeglasses and black and white sneakers. And the third was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sunglasses and black and white sneakers.

The NYPD is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call the department's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).  

The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Sonder Holdings, Inc., the parent company of the hotel where the incident occurred, did not respond to FOX Business' requests for comment on the incident.