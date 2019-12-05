NYC considers banning paper receipts, implementing environmentally friendly alternatives

The ubiquitous rolls of paper that expel from cash registers could soon be banned from New York City.

Last week, city council announced it will hold hearings on a package of bills aimed at cracking down on paper receipts. The move comes after just New York became the third state to ban single-use plastic grocery bags.

“Nobody needs foot-long receipts,” said Council Speaker Corey Johnson, a Democrat. “We will work with businesses and consumers to cut out paper receipt waste and protect the planet. Let’s not print receipts when they aren’t wanted, especially when we have technology to issue environmentally friendly alternatives.”

Lawmakers are considering a ban on paper receipts coated with the chemical BPA and a requirement that retailers offer emailed receipts instead of paper ones. Most cash register receipts are coated with bisphenol A, known as BPA, or the related chemical BPS.

BPA can also be found in everyday plastics such as water bottles, compact discs, plastic dinnerware, and toys, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which added that BPA epoxy resins are used in the protective linings of food cans, among other products.

People can be exposed to BPA at low levels from eating food or drinking water stored in containers that have BPA, however, health impacts from exposure to BPA at low environmental exposures are unknown, according to government data.

However, some studies have determined high levels of the chemicals could harm the female reproductive system.

The city council will consider bills in the next few months to restrict the use of BPA-coated paper, to require stores to offer e-receipts, to require that receipts be printed on recyclable paper and to require businesses to recycle receipts.

On Earth Day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that will officially ban the use of single-use plastic bags.

The ban, set to take effect March 2020, would prohibit grocery stores from providing plastic bags for most purchases, something California has been doing since a statewide ban was approved in 2016. Hawaii has an effective statewide ban, with all its counties imposing their own restrictions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.