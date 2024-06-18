Nvidia topples Microsoft as world's most valuable company
Nvidia shares have advanced 174% this year vs Nasdaq's 19%
Chipmaker Nvidia is now the world’s most valuable company, unseating Microsoft as investors bet its AI dominance will remain unmatched for now.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP.
|131.01
|-0.87
|-0.66%
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|446.09
|-2.28
|-0.51%
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|216.67
|+4.18
|+1.97%
The chipmaker’s market value crossed $3.34 trillion on Tuesday, surpassing Microsoft's $3.32 trillion. Apple, which was unseated by both, has a market value of $3.27 trillion. Despite the gains, the trio are neck-and-neck.
"We continue to believe this is a stock or company that can continue to grow the earnings trajectory over the next five years by north of a 30% annualized pace," said CFRA research analyst Angelo Zino during an appearance on "Varney & Co."
Zino raised his price target to $139 per share. The stock, already this year, has gained more than 174%.
Nvidia is also fresh off its 10-for-1 stock split, which began trading on June 10. Mutual fund managers and various exchange-traded funds are also adjusting for the split which could be contributing to the trading action.