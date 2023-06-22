Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Computers

Nvidia board member pockets over $50M in stock sale

Nvidia's the latest to join an exclusive group of companies valued at over $1 trillion

close
Circle Squared Alternative Investments founder Jeff Sica analyzes the A.I. sector and warns investors to be careful celebrating this stock market rally on 'Varney & Co.' video

Don't chase Nvidia, it's priced to perfection: Jeff Sica

Circle Squared Alternative Investments founder Jeff Sica analyzes the A.I. sector and warns investors to be careful celebrating this stock market rally on 'Varney & Co.'

A longtime Nvidia board member is cashing in on the success of the chipmaker’s stock this year, which pushed the value of the company to over $1 trillion, selling more than 100,000 shares worth more than $50 million, according to a regulatory filing.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 430.99 +0.54 +0.13%

Mark Stevens, who’s been on the company’s board since 2008, joins a pair of other Nvidia directors benefiting from the steep rise in share value of nearly 200%. According to the Wednesday filing with the SEC, Stevens unloaded 118,602 shares of Nvidia over recent trading sessions.

div id="embed">

Nvidia

.

NVIDIA MARKET CAP TOPS $1T

At a price range between $429.90 and $434.20 for the company shares, Stevens took in just over $51 million from the sales. Despite the sale, Stevens still owns over one million shares of Nvidia in a trust he shares with his wife, along with 1.98 million shares in another trust and 1.29 million shares he owns directly.

Jensen Huang speaks to reporters

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, speaks during a press conference at the Computex 2023 in Taipei on May 30, 2023.  ((Photo by SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, FactSet listed Stevens as the second-largest stakeholder investor in Nvidia before his recent sell. Jensen Huang, the company’s co-founder and chief executive, remains the company’s largest shareholder.

GENERATIVE AI TOOLS LEAD TO RISING DEEPFAKE FRAUD

Last week, Nvidia board member Tench Coxe pocketed $21 million from selling some of his stock, after pulling in $38 million from a sell in June. 

Nvidia board member Harvey Jones also took advantage of the rising stock price last week, selling over $48 million worth after selling more than $28 million earlier in the month.

GOOGLE SAYS ITS AI SUPERCOMPUTER IS FASTER, GREENER THAN NVIDIA A100 CHIP

With the run up in Nvidia shares the company's market value crossed over $1 trillion joining a small but exclusive group of companies including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Microsoft. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AAPL APPLE INC. 186.47 +2.50 +1.36%
MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 338.19 +4.63 +1.39%
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 128.90 +4.07 +3.26%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE