NTSB requests photos, videos of Tesla crash near Miami

National Transportation Safety Board investigators asked Miami-area residents on Thursday to submit information regarding the aftermath of a fatal crash involving a Tesla vehicle that killed two people in Coral Gables, Florida, earlier this month.

Investigators are "specifically looking for any video or photos of the crash or the post-crash fire," the NTSB said in a public notice. The safety agency sent three investigators to Florida to probe the incident.

The NTSB launched its investigation earlier this week to review the circumstances behind the Sept. 13 crash. The Tesla Model 3 vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree, prompting a fire that consumed the car.

Officials said the investigation was launched because the agency looks closely at new technology. The probe will purportedly focus on the vehicle’s operation and what may have caused the fire. The NTSB is expected to publish a preliminary report on the crash by mid-October.

Tesla’s guidance warns first responders that battery fires can occur following crashes. However, the company has said high-speed crashes involving any type of vehicle can lead to fires.

Federal safety officials at the NTSB and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have scrutinized Tesla in recent months over its semi-autonomous "Autopilot" driving system, which automatically controls basic tasks such as steering and acceleration but requires human oversight.

In August, the NHTSA opened an investigation into the Autopilot function after 11 crashes involving first responder vehicles.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the Autopilot system was a factor in the Coral Gables crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.