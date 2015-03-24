North Dakota farmers plant larger wheat crop this year, and a record amount of soybeans

North Dakota farmers have planted a larger wheat crop in 2014 than they did a year ago, and a record soybean crop.

The Agriculture Department estimates this year's spring wheat crop in the state at 5.9 million acres, up 16 percent over the year. The durum wheat crop is estimated at 870,000 acres, up 9 percent from 2013.

The Agriculture Department also estimates a record 6 million soybean acres in the state, up 29 percent from last year. This mirrors a national trend. Nationally, soybean acreage is up 11 percent over the year to a record 84.8 million acres.

The increase came at the expense of corn. Corn acres in North Dakota are down 21 percent to 3.1 million. Nationally, they are down 4 percent to 91.6 million.