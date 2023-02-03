Expand / Collapse search
Nordstrom responds to activist Ryan Cohen

Spokesperson: Nordstrom is open to hearing Mr. Cohen’s views

Carson Group chief market strategist Ryan Detrick and SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari survey the U.S. economy as the Fed continues to fight inflation.  video

Markets are ‘much healthier’ than they were a year ago: Ryan Detrick

Already one of Nordstrom’s five biggest non-insider shareholders, meme-stock investor and GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen is reportedly upping his stake in the company, sending shares for the department store chain upward.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
JWN NORDSTROM INC. 25.98 +4.84 +22.89%

Shares gained over 20% on Friday on the news. 

Cohen joined GameStop's board in January 2021 after RC Ventures amassed a 13% stake in the video game retailer. In June 2021, he was elected as GameStop's board chairman.  (Photos: Wikipedia Commons / Getty Images CC BY-SA 2.0 )

A Nordstrom spokesperson told FOX Business on Friday, "While Mr. Cohen hasn’t sought any discussions with us in several years, we are open to hearing his views, as we do with all Nordstrom shareholders."

Nordstrom's Respond to reported Ryan Cohen stake 

"While Mr. Cohen hasn’t sought any discussions with us in several years, we are open to hearing his views, as we do with all Nordstrom shareholders. We will continue to take actions that we believe are in the best interests of the company and our shareholders…"

NORDSTROM SHARES SURGE

"We will continue to take actions that we believe are in the best interests of the company and our shareholders," the spokesperson added.

A representative for Cohen has declined comment on the matter. Cohen also became active in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond which is teetering on bankruptcy.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 3.13 -0.20 -6.01%

Bruce Nordstrom, the founder, is the largest single shareholder, owning 15.7% of shares outstanding. His son Erik is CEO, while his other son, Peter, is president and chief brand officer. 

Nordstrom-NYC Photographer: Mark Abramson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Shares of the upscale retailer are little changed over the past 52 weeks. 

Nordstrom

.

 Nordstrom's will report earnings on March 2nd. 