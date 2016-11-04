No More Google Capital: Alphabet VC Arm Now Called CapitalG

Alphabet Inc. [s:googl] announced Friday afternoon that it would change the name of its venture-capital arm from Google Capital to CapitalG. Google changed the name of its larger company to Alphabet last year, making that an umbrella name for all of the Web giant's ventures, though the Google division -- which includes search, YouTube and Android, among other large businesses -- is still the most important. The Google Capital division is separate from Google in the Alphabet structure. "Though our name has changed, our goal remains the same: to make returns-driven investments in leading companies around the world," the company said on Twitter in announcing the change. The name change comes with a new website, www.capitalg.com, and new Twitter handle, @capitalgtweets.
Copyright © 2016 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below