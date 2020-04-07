Nissan to furlough about 10,000 workers in Mississippi, Tennessee

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Nissan says it will be furloughing most of its hourly manufacturing employees at three US plants, according to CNN.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Nissan shut its U.S. plants on March 20 to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

According to a company spokesperson, the company will furlough about 10,000 employees Tuesday at plants in Canton, Mississippi and two locations in Tennessee.

GM STARTS MAKING CORONAVIRUS FACE MASKS IN WARREN, MICHIGAN, PLANT

Nissan plans to restart production on April 27. In the meantime, the automaker is asking furloughed employees to apply for unemployment.

Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler have also halted auto production.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Automakers like General Motors are using factories to manufacture products like protective masks needed in the fight against coronavirus. Ford is making face shields.