Nissan shares fall 4% on report Renault exploring stake sale

Shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd dropped 4% in early trade on Monday, following a report that its top shareholder Renault SA is exploring a potential stake sale.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NSANY NISSAN MOTOR CO. LTD. 8.1 -0.26 -3.11%

Bloomberg reported on Friday that Renault may consider lowering its stake in Nissan as part of its plans to separate its electric vehicle (EV) business.

Renault has been pushing ahead with plans to split its EV and combustion engine businesses as it seeks to catch up with rivals such as Tesla and Volkswagen