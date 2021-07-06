Nikola shareholders reject executive pay proposal

BERKELEY, California - Shareholders of Nikola Corp have voted against a proposal to approve the compensation paid to its "named executive officers," including $159.2 million to founder and former executive chairman Trevor R. Milton, the electric truck maker said on Tuesday.

Stocks in this Article NKLA NIKOLA CORP. $16.39 -0.05 (-0.30%)

NIKOLA AND GM REVAMP DEAL

The decision, although non-binding, illustrates shareholders' discontent about Nikola, once a high-flying company whose shares tanked over 80% from its peak partly due to ongoing probes by regulators and prosecutors.

The compensation, which includes salary, bonus and stock awards, was proposed to a total of six people, including chief executive officer and president Mark Russell with $159.2 million and Britton Worthen, chief legal officer with $79.6 million. The shareholders' meeting took place on June 30.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Nikola and some of executives are facing a series of class-action lawsuits, which allege they made false and/or misleading statements regarding Nikola's business plan and prospects.