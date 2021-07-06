Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Nikola shareholders reject executive pay proposal

The decision illustrates shareholders' discontent about the one-time high-flying truck maker

close
Andrew Left on Nikola, Trevor Milton video

Nikola’s Trevor Milton ‘is no Elon Musk’: Citron’s Andrew Left

Andrew Left on Nikola, Trevor Milton

BERKELEY, California - Shareholders of Nikola Corp have voted against a proposal to approve the compensation paid to its "named executive officers," including $159.2 million to founder and former executive chairman Trevor R. Milton, the electric truck maker said on Tuesday.

Stocks in this Article

NKLA NIKOLA CORP.
$16.39
-0.05 (-0.30%)

NIKOLA AND GM REVAMP DEAL

The decision, although non-binding, illustrates shareholders' discontent about Nikola, once a high-flying company whose shares tanked over 80% from its peak partly due to ongoing probes by regulators and prosecutors.

The compensation, which includes salary, bonus and stock awards, was proposed to a total of six people, including chief executive officer and president Mark Russell with $159.2 million and Britton Worthen, chief legal officer with $79.6 million. The shareholders' meeting took place on June 30.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Nikola and some of executives are facing a series of class-action lawsuits, which allege they made false and/or misleading statements regarding Nikola's business plan and prospects.