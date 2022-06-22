Nike earnings, final 1Q GDP, Shopify stock split top week ahead

Investors are gearing up for another busy week of corporate earnings and key economic data after stocks notched their first weekly gain in a month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up more than 5.3%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite climbed more than 6% and 7%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31500.68 +823.32 +2.68% SP500 S&P 500 3911.74 +116.01 +3.06% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11607.620416 +375.43 +3.34%

Earnings and economic data will determine if the momentum continues as FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 6/27

Nike and Jeffries Financial Group earnings will kick off the week. On the economic data front, investors will digest durable goods and pending home sales.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NKE NIKE INC. 112.90 +4.92 +4.56% JEF JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. 27.88 +0.99 +3.68%

Monday will also mark the first day of trading following FTSE Russell's annual rebalancing of its indexes.

DOW JUMPS 825+ POINTS, COMPANIES REACT TO ROE V. WADE

Tuesday 6/28

Beyond Air will take the earnings spotlight after the bell on Tuesday after the release of its results and conference call was rescheduled from June 16.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XAIR BEYOND AIR 6.49 -0.53 -7.55%

Economic data in focus for Tuesday will include consumer confidence, the FHFA monthly home price index and the Case-Shiller monthly home price index. San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly will also participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by LinkedIn.

On Friday, she exclusively told FOX Business, that fighting inflation was the central bank's top priority.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1,329.02 +39.50 +3.06%

On Capitol Hill, the House will hold a hearing on combating ransomware. Tuesday also marks the deadline to file a claim in a settlement against Chipotle for overcharging for delivery.

Wednesday 6/29

Earnings will ramp up on Wednesday with Barnes & Noble Education, Bed Bath & Beyond, General Mills, McCormick & Co, Paychex and Schnitzer Steel before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BNED BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION INC COM 3.24 +0.17 +5.54% BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 7.00 -0.13 -1.82% GIS GENERAL MILLS INC. 70.63 +1.71 +2.48% MKC MCCORMICK & CO. INC. 87.75 +2.35 +2.75% PAYX PAYCHEX INC. 122.43 +5.12 +4.36% SCHN SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES 32.91 +0.35 +1.07%

Economic data on the docket will include the final reading on first-quarter GDP, weekly mortgage applications, and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will also participate in a panel on "The Role of Inflation Expectations in Monetary Policymaking" before the European Central Bank's Forum on Central Banking.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SHOP SHOPIFY INC. 385.50 +21.71 +5.97%

Wednesday will also mark the first day of trading for Shopify following its 10-for-1 stock split.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Thursday 6/30

Wrapping up the week for earnings will be Constellation Brands and Walgreens Boots Alliance before the market open and Micron Technology after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % STZ CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. 245.94 +6.47 +2.70% WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 41.65 +0.76 +1.86% MU MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. 58.44 +2.22 +3.95%

As for economic data, investors will take in the Chicago PMI and the latest data on PCE inflation and initial and continuing jobless claims.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SAVE SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. 24.54 +0.71 +2.98% ULCC FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS 10.54 +0.65 +6.57% JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 8.62 +0.47 +5.77%

Spirit Airlines will hold a special meeting for shareholders to vote on its proposed merger with Frontier Airlines. The meeting, which was originally scheduled for June 10, was delayed to allow the airline to continue discussions with its shareholders, Frontier and Jet Blue Airways, which has issued a counter offer.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 141.66 +3.39 +2.45%

In addition, new guidelines on Apple's App Store will require developers to offer in-app purchases for paid group events and in-app account deletion starting June 30. Bank of America's minimum hourly wage hike to $22 per hour will also take effect.

Friday 7/1

Finishing out the week for economic data will be vehicle sales, construction spending and the ISM manufacturing PMI.

Elsewhere, the IRS will change the standard mileage rate for tax deductions for the remainder of 2022 and the European Central Bank will end bond buying.

In addition, Connecticut; Washington D.C.; Nevada; Oregon; Chicago and Cook County, Illinois; Montgomery County, Maryland; Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota; and Berkeley, Emeryville, Los Angeles, Malibu, Pasadena, San Francisco, and Santa Monica, California will see increases to their minimum wages.