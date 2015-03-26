Newmont Mining Corporation, Barrick Gold Corporation Among Stocks setting 52-Week Lows Thursday

Nine stocks hit to 52-week lows:
- While trading on below-average volume, Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) decreased today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $50.50. While trading at a volume of 4.3 million, the stock price has fallen 1.9%. The stock has been sliding in the last two months, down $10.96 (-17.8%) from a price of $61.48 on January 31, 2012. The stock is trading at 88.7% of its 50-day moving average and 82.4% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) dipped today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $42.50 to $42.20. The stock was trading on below-average volume. Trading at a volume of four million, the stock price is down 2.2%. Shares are down over the last two months as the price has dropped $7.04 (-14.3%) from a price of $49.26 on January 31, 2012. The stock is trading at 91.6% of its 50-day moving average and 88.2% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) fell today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $40.28. The stock price is down 1% with a volume of four million. Over the last month, the share price has dropped $9.87 (-19.6%) from $50.28 on February 29, 2012. The stock is trading at 84.6% of its 50-day moving average and 78.2% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Arch Coal (NYSE:ACI) slipped today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $10.60 to $10.44. The stock was trading on below-average volume. On volume of 5.5 million shares, the stock price is down 2.6%. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $3.99 (-27.5%) from $14.51 on December 30, 2011. The stock is trading at 82.3% of its 50-day moving average and 68.7% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK) dropped today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $62.24. While trading at a volume of 825,915, the stock price has fallen 2.3%. The stock has been on a downward trajectory over the last two months, dropping $18.32 (-22.7%) from a price of $80.85 on January 31, 2012. The stock is trading at 84.2% of its 50-day moving average and 71.1% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Ctrip.com International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) decreased today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $21.94 to $21.08. The stock was trading on below-average volume. Trading at a volume of 1.9 million, the stock price is down 4%. The stock has been losing steam over the last month, decreasing $6.27 (-22.9%) from a price of $27.38 on February 29, 2012. The stock is trading at 86.2% of its 50-day moving average and 74.8% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) declined today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $9.51. The stock price has fallen 2.3% with a volume of 3.1 million. The stock has lost momentum over the last three months, losing $1.89 (-16.6%) from $11.40 on December 30, 2011. The stock is trading at 89.8% of its 50-day moving average and 75.5% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) slid today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $16.06 to $15.61. The stock was trading on below-average volume. The stock price is down 2.7% with a volume of 1.5 million. Over the last three months, the stock has lost $2.45 (-13.5%) from a price of $18.12 on December 30, 2011. The stock is trading at 92.8% of its 50-day moving average and 83% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) sunk today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $13.35. Shares have fallen 1%, trading at a volume of 1.5 million. The stock has been dipping in the last two months, down $3.07 (-18.7%) from a price of $16.43 on January 31, 2012. The stock is trading at 89.2% of its 50-day moving average and 84.7% of its 200-day moving average.
