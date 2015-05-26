New York Stock Exchange's 10 most active stocks at the close of trading

A look at New York Stock Exchange 10 most-active stocks at the close of trading:

AK Steel Holding Corp. fell 7.8 percent to $3.92 with 26,056,200 shares traded.

AT&T Inc. fell .4 percent to $32.68 with 45,235,400 shares traded.

Bank of America Corp. fell 2.8 percent to $15.20 with 103,455,800 shares traded.

Citigroup Inc. fell 2.5 percent to $47.11 with 25,821,100 shares traded.

Ford Motor Co. fell 1.6 percent to $14.46 with 39,905,800 shares traded.

Freeport McMoran Inc. fell 5.2 percent to $17.42 with 26,930,600 shares traded.

General Electric Co. fell 2.2 percent to $23.84 with 48,424,600 shares traded.

Peabody Energy Corp. fell 2.2 percent to $6.10 with 29,689,200 shares traded.

Pfizer Inc. fell 2.0 percent to $31.95 with 29,343,400 shares traded.

United States Steel Corp. rose 10.9 percent to $23.58 with 34,199,900 shares traded.