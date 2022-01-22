New York sportsbooks grab more than $600M in 2022 mobile bets in fight to become top market

New York sportsbooks captured more than $600 million in digital sports bets in the state's first two weeks of legalization.

Based on figures reported by the New York State Gaming commission, FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars and Rush Street Interactive handled more than $603 million for the weeks ending Jan. 9 and 16. Mobile users placed $200.3 million in bets on FanDuel, $257.6 million on Caesars, $134.7 million on DraftKings and $10.6 million on RushStreet.

"We always knew New York had this kind of potential, just by how many New Yorkers had been going over to New Jersey to bet," Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. told the Associated Press.

Addabbo Jr. promised there will be more online booking companies coming soon as the state aims to pass New Jersey as the No. 1 sports betting market in the nation.

In October, New Jersey set the national monthly record when state casinos and sportsbooks netted $1.3 billion. November and December made a combined $1.2 billion.

In-person sportsbooks in New York took in far less than mobile operators: nearly $8.5 million in the weeks ending Jan. 9 and 16. Rivers Casino in Schenectady took nearly $3.3 million worth of bets, the del Lago Casino in Waterloo took $2.9 million, Resorts World Catskills in Monticello handled $2.2 million and Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols handled $757,115 in bets.

There's a key difference between the neighboring states, however. New York taxes mobile operator revenue at 51%, while New Jersey takes a 13% cut.

The Associated Press contributed ot this report.