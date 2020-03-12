New York Fed pumps liquidity into markets, slowing stocks slide

The New York Federal Reserve moved to calm financial markets on Thursday, saying it will offer $1.5 trillion in repurchase operations for Treasurys, where market liquidity had become strained.

The Fed will also offer a $500 billion operation on Friday.

“These changes are being made to address highly unusual disruptions in Treasury financing markets associated with the coronavirus outbreak,” the New York Fed said in a statement.

U.S. equity markets more than halved their losses following the announcement with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly trimming its losses from about 2,000 points to 800 points in a matter of minutes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.