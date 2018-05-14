New Jersey sports gambling victory lap will be short-lived: Judge Napolitano

While New Jersey celebrates a Supreme Court win that legalizes sports betting at casinos and racetracks, Judge Andrew Napolitano told FOX Business on Monday the victory lap may be short-lived.

Continue Reading Below

“While this is a win for Atlantic City and a loss for Las Vegas … those tables could be turned in a year,” the Fox News legal analyst told Charles Payne on “Varney & Co.”

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down the federal law barring most states from sports gambling, clearing the way to legalize sports betting in other states.

Judge Napolitano said the decision would likely lead to other states enacting the new law.

“Do you think there’s going to be sports betting in New Jersey and Manhattan’s not going to have it?,” he asked.

More From FOX Business NJ wins sports betting Supreme Court case

Advertisement

Judge Napolitano added that Congress has the power to make it illegal everywhere.

In a statement, the NCAA, which along with other major sports leagues backed the federal prohibition, said it is monitoring the decision.

"Today the United States Supreme Court issued a clear decision that PASPA is unconstitutional, reversing the lower courts that held otherwise,” said NCAA chief legal officer Donald Remy. “While we are still reviewing the decision to understand the overall implications to college sports, we will adjust sports wagering and championship policies to align with the direction from the court."