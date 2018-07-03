New Jersey sets aside $5M for pilot local news program

A trailblazing nonprofit group set up to boost coverage of local news in New Jersey just got $5 million in the state's new budget.

It's part of the $37.4 billion spending plan signed by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

But advocates see it as an important and innovative way to use public money to encourage more local news reporting following a sharp decline in such coverage industrywide in recent years.

Detractors worry the model could lead to government interference.

Lawmakers say the funding will help focus more resources on local issues in a state dominated by the New York and Philadelphia media markets.

A bill setting up a consortium that would award grants under the program awaits Murphy's signature. It would include political appointees, and representatives from five state colleges and the news media.