New Hampshire home once occupied by J.D. Salinger selling for $679,000

A former home of "The Catcher in the Rye" author J.D. Salinger is up for sale in New Hampshire with an asking price of $679,000.

The Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/1uSe6Sf) the author bought the home in Cornish in the 1950s and left after separating from his first wife. He remained in Cornish, where he died in 2010 at age 91.

The current owner bought the 2,900-square-foot home on 12 acres in the 1980s. The land once belonged to sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, and a descendant of his built the house in 1939.

The real estate posting says the house is "set in an enchanting garden of flowers and trees. Land on both sides of the road ensures privacy." It has views of Mt. Ascutney, with trails, woods, and garden spots "to sit and dream."

