New advertising platform could change ads at the movies

Screenvision Media believes its newest product will “unlock the full potential of cinema advertising.”

Continue Reading Below

The company launched its data aggregation platform, The Smart Network, on Oct. 24 following a successful beta testing period.

In a press release, the company said they are creating a digital playing field for advertisers.

The Smart Network is powered by in-house technology platform Movie Pixel, which uses “privacy compliant automatic content recognition” The platform collects audience information from individual movie screenings to “measure how specific movies drive behaviors or purchases.”

More on FOX Business

INSURERS DROP FIRE COVERAGE FOR 350,000 CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS

TRUMP'S DC HOTEL UP FOR SALE

UNITED AIRLINES IN TALKS WITH APPLE ON SAN FRANCISCO AIRPORT UPGRADE

Digital budgets are expected to exceed traditional budgets this year for the first time in cinema advertising in response to brands’ interest in the “highly coveted millennial audience.”

Screenvision claims it can “leverage the Smart Network to predict movie-going behaviors, helping advertisers run smarter, more precise on-screen and now, digital campaigns at scale.”

Screenvision provides on-screen and in-lobby advertising solutions and integrated marketing campaigns for cinema giants like Showcase and partial owner AMC. The company’s advertising network encompasses more than 15,000 screens in more than 2,400 theatre locations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE