Nevada player turns $3 bet into $1M jackpot on 'Wheel of Fortune' progressive slot machine

A $3 bet turned into a million-dollar miracle Friday when a lucky Nevada player hit it big on a "Wheel of Fortune" slot machine.

"Congratulations to a local guest on hitting an incredible $1,048,675.87 jackpot playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Big Money at Sunset Station last night!" the Sunset Station Hotel and Casino posted on Facebook.

The casino shared the update in a celebratory post on Saturday, sparking multiple congratulatory comments from fans and fellow gamblers online.

The post included an image of the progressive video slot machine, showing a grand prize of $1,048,675.87 at the top. Other potential payouts listed included one just over $10,100 and another for nearly $1,200.

The "Wheel of Fortune" Cash Link Big Money machine is a progressive slot, meaning the prize pool grows each time a player wagers, often across multiple linked machines in different locations.

Sunset Station told FOX Business the winner is a Las Vegas resident.

The casino sits in Henderson, a suburb about 13 miles southeast of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. The property caters largely to locals seeking the same gaming excitement as the Strip without the crowds and parking headaches.

International Game Technology (IGT), the maker of the machine, told FOX Business that its "Wheel of Fortune" Slots have awarded million-dollar jackpots to more than 1,200 players and have paid out over $3.5 billion in prizes.

Introduced in the mid-1990s, "Wheel of Fortune" slots have become one of the most recognizable and profitable slot brands in casino history, blending the thrill of the TV game show with the promise of life-changing jackpots.

As for how the winner will receive the payout, IGT said players can choose between a discounted lump-sum payment or installments through a multi-year annuity. The lump-sum option provides immediate access to the winnings, while the annuity spreads payments out over time — a decision that often depends on financial planning and tax considerations.

According to IGT, a Wheel of Fortune jackpot of $100,000 or more hits every 72 hours.

Friday’s win adds to a string of high-profile jackpots in Nevada this year, where lucky spins continue to turn small bets into extraordinary paydays.