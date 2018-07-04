Netflix testing higher-priced ‘Ultra’ subscription plan: report

Online streaming giant Netflix is reportedly testing a new subscription plan, which could hike prices again for some current consumers.

Continue Reading Below

The offering, called “Ultra,” is being tested in two different forms, as first reported by Italian tech blog TuttoAndroid.net. The first is said to offer four ultra-high-definition (UHD) video and audio streams, meaning users can watch across four devices at one time. The existing premium subscription would drop from four to two UHD streams. In the second version, Ultra subscribers would have access to better quality content.

The price for an Ultra plan could be set as high as $19.80, according to CNET. Other media outlets have reported it will cost users $16.99. Netflix is said to be assessing whether consumers place more value on the number of streams or higher content quality.

The three subscription plans Netflix currently offers, basic, standard and premium, cost $7.99, $10.99 and $13.99, respectively. The streaming company recently raised its prices at the end of 2017.

According to Variety, Netflix has confirmed the test reports and said the options will initially only be available to a small segment of customers.