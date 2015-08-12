Netflix is in the middle of a major worldwide expansion. By the end of 2016 the company wants to be in 200 countries, up from about 50 right now. We've known since the beginning of this year that Netflix would bring its content services to Japan, and Netflix said last week that the launch date will come in just a few weeks.

Fast Internet speeds and high video content consumption make Japan a key market for Netflix, but there are other upsides as well. Click through the slideshow below to find out more about Netflix's move into Japan and how the company might benefit.

The article Netflix is About to Enter This Major Streaming Market originally appeared on Fool.com.

