Nestle ups outlook after H1 beats forecasts

ZURICH (Reuters) - The world's biggest food group Nestle <NESN.VX> raised its full-year outlook after beating forecasts with a 7.5 percent rise in underlying sales in the first half of 2011.

The Vevey-based maker of Nescafe coffee, KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soup said it expected underlying sales to grow at the top end of its targeted 5-6 percent range for the full year as it benefits from strong growth in emerging markets.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)