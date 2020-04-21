Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Mergers and Acquisitions

NBC Universal slashes Peloton stake after Olympic blow

Advertising revenue is tumbling as companies try to conserve cash

The Wall Street Journal
close
Peloton is halting live classes after a New York City employee tested positive for coronavirus. video

Peloton halting live production classes in NYC, London: Report

Peloton is halting live classes after a New York City employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Comcast's NBCUniversal sold roughly half of its stake in Peloton Interactive, a move that frees up cash for the media giant during the new coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

NBCUniversal was dealt a blow when the Tokyo Olympics, to which it holds the rights, was postponed to 2021.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Advertising revenue is also falling as companies look to preserve cash during times of crisis. Comcast sold about 5.2M shares at $34.21, receiving nearly $178M, according to an SEC filing.