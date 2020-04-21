NBC Universal slashes Peloton stake after Olympic blow
Advertising revenue is tumbling as companies try to conserve cash
Comcast's NBCUniversal sold roughly half of its stake in Peloton Interactive, a move that frees up cash for the media giant during the new coronavirus pandemic.
NBCUniversal was dealt a blow when the Tokyo Olympics, to which it holds the rights, was postponed to 2021.
Advertising revenue is also falling as companies look to preserve cash during times of crisis. Comcast sold about 5.2M shares at $34.21, receiving nearly $178M, according to an SEC filing.