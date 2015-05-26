National Labor Relations Board backs union in Taj Mahal appeal, urges benefits be restored

The National Labor Relations Board is siding with the casino workers' union in a federal court battle over health care and pension benefits for employees of Atlantic City's Trump Taj Mahal casino.

The labor board filed a brief Friday in support of an appeal by Local 54 of the Unite-HERE union, which is trying to overturn an October bankruptcy court ruling that canceled health insurance and pension coverage for the casino's workers.

Trump Entertainment Resorts says the cost savings were crucial to keeping the casino open. It repeatedly threatened to close it last fall.

Billionaire Carl Icahn is taking over the company and put up $20 million to keep it open throughout this year.

It remains to be seen what influence the board's filing will have on the appeal.