Nasdaq's 10 most active stocks at the close of trading

A look at Nasdaq 10 most-active stocks at the close of trading:
Apple Inc. rose .6 percent to $93.52 with 37,030,600 shares traded.
BlackBerry Ltd. rose 2.7 percent to $10.52 with 23,386,500 shares traded.
Cisco Systems Inc. rose .9 percent to $25.08 with 34,115,700 shares traded.
Facebook Inc. rose 1.1 percent to $68.06 with 32,600,700 shares traded.
GoPro Inc. rose 20.3 percent to $48.80 with 38,590,900 shares traded.
Intel Corp. rose .3 percent to $30.98 with 27,522,900 shares traded.
MannKind Corp. fell 5.8 percent to $10.32 with 20,337,600 shares traded.
Micron Technology Inc. rose 3.1 percent to $33.98 with 35,654,600 shares traded.
Microsoft Corp. rose .4 percent to $41.87 with 26,230,700 shares traded.
Sirius XM Radio Inc. fell .7 percent to $3.44 with 53,926,800 shares traded.