Nasdaq Ends 7-session Skid As Tech, Consumer-discretionary Stocks Rise

The Nasdaq Composite snapped a seven-session losing streak Monday as U.S. stocks rebounded off their biggest weekly decline since February. Sharp gains in tech bellwethers Amazon.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. helped lift the tech-laden Nasdaq and highlighted a rally in consumer-discretionary shares of which those companies also are constituents. The Nasdaq Composite gained 42 points, or 0.9%, to close at 4,817--its best one-day gain since April 13 and halted its worst series of consecutive losses since the eight-session period ended Jan. 11, according to FactSet. The S&P 500 advanced 16 points, or 0.8%, to 2,081, led by a 1.4% climb in consumer-discretionary stocks--the best performer among the S&P 500's 10 sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 117 points, or 0.7%, to 17,890, led by a rise in shares of Home Depot and Goldman Sachs . which contributed about 30 points to the blue-chips gauge. Both the Dow and the S&P ended two straight sessions of declines.
