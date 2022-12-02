Musk pushes Twitter files, Georgia runoff election, FTX fallout ongoing top week ahead

Wall Street is setting up for a busy week with the oil market in focus after OPEC+'s decision over the weekend. Additionally, investors will be watching the runoff election in Georgia and potentially more fallout from defunct crypto trading firm FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.

In stocks, all three of the major averages finished the Friday session little changed but gained for the week …

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34429.88 +34.87 +0.10% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11461.497203 -20.95 -0.18% SP500 S&P 500 4071.7 -4.87 -0.12%

Which also saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average exit its bear market after hitting the low in September.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday, Dec. 5

Oil prices could be volatile after OPEC+ agreed to keep production targets as is after EU member states decided a price cap on Russian oil will be $60 per barrel.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 69.84 -0.62 -0.88%

Economic reports being released include ISM services index and factory orders.

Additionally, Elon Musk is expected to continue releasing files from Twitter on censorship of sensitive and controversial topics, including Hunter Biden.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Headlining for Tuesday will be the United States Senate runoff election in Georgia, the incumbent Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is competing against the GOP's Herschel Walker. The race remains tight as of Sunday evening.

Also on Tuesday, President Joe Biden will visit the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plant being built in Arizona to talk about American manufacturing.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO. LTD. 81.50 -1.18 -1.43%

In earnings, before market open, watch for Barnes & Noble Education, J. Jill, and Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BNED BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION INC COM 2.66 +0.14 +5.56% JILL J.JILL INC. 24.75 -1.04 -4.03% SIG SIGNET JEWELERS LTD. 61.46 -1.86 -2.94%

After the bell, investors will expect to hear from Casey’s General Stores, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Smith & Wesson Brands, Stitch Fix and Toll Brothers, one of the largest luxury home builders in America.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CASY CASEY'S GENERAL STORES INC. 234.12 -0.67 -0.29% PLAY DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT INC. 39.06 -0.13 -0.33% SWBI SMITH & WESSON BRANDS 12.39 +0.24 +1.98% SFIX STITCH FIX INC. 3.79 -0.03 -0.79% TOL TOLL BROTHERS INC. 47.89 -0.49 -1.01%

Wednesday, Dec. 7

On Wednesday, Benzinga will hold its Future of Crypto Conference in New York City, a timely event with the volatility in cryptocurrency. Bitcoin had dropped 10 percent this year and is trading around the $17,000 level.

And experts will weigh in on the bankruptcy of trading platform FTX and the subsequent bankruptcy of BlockFi .

Wednesday will also see Chinese President Xi Jinping will also arrive in Riyadh for a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Earnings in the morning will include Brown-Forman (whose brands include Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve and Chambord), Campbell's Soup, Ollie’s Bargain Outlets and United Natural Foods (Whole Food's largest supplier).

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BF.B BROWN-FORMAN CORP. 74.51 +0.46 +0.62% CPB CAMPBELL SOUP CO. 54.10 +0.51 +0.95% OLLI OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC. 60.47 +0.02 +0.03% UNFI UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC. 46.71 +1.25 +2.75%

After the bell, investors will hear from Rent the Runway.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RENT RENT THE RUNWAY INC. 1.32 -0.05 -3.65%

Economic data being released on Wednesday will include mortgage applications, productivity, EIA weekly crude stocks, and consumer credit.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Thursday will see Disney+ launch an ad-supported tier, following in Netflix's footsteps from earlier this year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 99.41 +0.76 +0.77%

The earnings of note on Thursday all kick off after market close with Broadcom, Chewy, Cooper Companies, Costco Wholesale, Lululemon Athletica and Vail Resorts.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AVGO BROADCOM INC. 540.80 -9.95 -1.81% CHWY CHEWY INC. 44.92 +0.57 +1.29% COO THE COOPER COS. INC. 322.32 -4.30 -1.32% COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 494.53 -9.33 -1.85% LULU LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. 385.99 +4.17 +1.09% MTN VAIL RESORTS 256.34 -2.33 -0.90%

Initial jobless claims will be the most watched piece of economic data released on Thursday.

Friday, Dec. 9

Friday, the final earnings call of note for the week will be Johnson Outdoors before market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JOUT JOHNSON OUTDOORS 58.69 -0.10 -0.17%

Economic data released on Friday will include the U of Michigan consumer sentiment index.