Munich prosecutors say Audi CEO arrested on risk he may suppress evidence

Audi Chief Executive Rupert Sadler has been arrested according to a spokesman for Audi’s parent company, Volkswagen.

According to Munich prosecutors, Stadler was arrested on Monday because investigators saw the risk that he might seek to suppress evidence in connection with a diesel emissions probe.

"The suspect has been seen by a judge, who has ordered him to be remanded in custody," the prosecutors' office said in a statement, published by Reuters.

The prosecutors' office last week widened its emissions cheating probe into Volkswagen's luxury brand Audi to include Stadler among the suspects accused of fraud and false advertising.