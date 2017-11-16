Muni bond Wednesday update: 10-year yield falls

A look at the AP Municipal Bond Index for Wednesday, Nov. 15:

BIGGEST MOVER: Three-year bonds. Yield increased 10 basis points over the last week to 1.42 percent.

TWO-YEAR: Yield was steady at 1.30 percent. The two-year/10-year spread is 99 basis points, down from 102 basis points a week ago. The two-year/30-year spread is 149 basis points, down from 153 basis points a week ago.

10-YEAR: Yield dropped 1 basis point to 2.29 percent, compared with 2.33 percent for a 10-year Treasury. The gap between 10-year municipal bonds and Treasurys has been narrowing over the last week. It was 9 basis points on Nov. 8. The 10-year/30-year spread for municipal bonds is 51 basis points.

30-YEAR: Yield fell by 1 basis point to 2.79 percent, compared with 2.77 percent for a 30-year Treasury.

AP created this story using data from Municipal Bond Information Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Learn more about the AP Municipal Bond Index at http://mbis.com/