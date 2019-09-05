Movers & Shakers: Sept. 5, 2019

U.S. and China trade talks are back on. Trade talks between the U.S. and China will happen next month in Washington, according to a statement released by China’s Ministry of Commerce. The positive trade-war developments sparked a rally in stock markets around the world Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track to open higher by about 1 percent.

Hurricane Dorian is regaining strength. Dorian has strengthened back up to a Category 3 storm as it moves up the Eastern seaboard. The hurricane, which has sustained winds of 115 miles per hour, is expected to come within 40 miles of Charleston, South Carolina, before heading toward North Carolina.

Trump will meet with GM chief Mary Barra. President Trump and General Motors CEO Mary Barra will meet Thursday in the Oval Office to discuss several issues facing the auto industry, including trade. The talks come after China said last week that it would impose a 25 percent tariff all American autos. Plant closings and unions will also be discussed.

Partners at Goldman Sachs are heading for the exits. At least a dozen partners at Goldman Sachs are in talks to negotiate their departures, The Wall Street Journal reports. Partners, who make $950,000 a year, have seen their bonuses fall by 22 percent from their 2016 high.

The NFL’s 100th season kicks off. The Chicago Bears will host the Green Bay Packers Thursday evening as the league’s oldest rivals go head-to-head to kick off the National Football League’s 100th season. The Bears are 3-point favorites.