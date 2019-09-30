Movers & Shakers: Sept. 30, 2019

It's Monday, September 30, and these are the stories moving the markets and shaking up the world.

Stocks on track to book best three-quarter gain in 7 years. All three of the major averages are pointing to a higher open on Monday, the final day of the third quarter. The S&P 500 has gained 18.78 percent this year, the highest three-quarter gain since the second quarter of 2012.

China celebrates its 70th anniversary as Hong Kong riots. Chinese markets are closed this week in observance of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Meanwhile, pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong stretched into a 17th week.

Saudi prince says war with Iran would be wreak havoc on the global economy. “The region represents about 30% of the world's energy supplies, about 20% of global trade passages, about 4% of the world GDP,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told “60 Minutes.” “Imagine all of these three things stop. This means a total collapse of the global economy, and not just Saudi Arabia or the Middle East countries.”

Eliot Spitzer gets engaged. Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer and Roxana Girand, his girlfriend of two years, are engaged, according to Page Six. Spitzer, the former New York Attorney General who cracked down on Wall Street and was busted for a prostitution scandal, formerly dated Lis Smith, a senior adviser for Mayor Pete Buttegieg’s presidential campaign.

"Saturday Night Live" ratings drop. The 45th season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” drew a 4.1 household rating in overnight metered markets, down about 15 percent versus a year ago, The Hollywood Reporter says. The debut, which was hosted by Woody Harrelson, had several political skits, including Alec Baldwin portraying President Trump asking for advice on impeachment, and a Democratic forum where Harrelson played Joe Biden and Larry David was Bernie Sanders.