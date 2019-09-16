Movers & Shakers: Sept. 16, 2019

It's Monday, September 16, and these are the stories moving the markets and shaking up the world.

Stocks under pressure as oil soars following attack on Saudi oil field. Stocks are set to open lower Monday as oil prices soared more than 8 percent after a drone attack caused Saudi Arabia to take half of its production offline. The loss amounts to about 5 percent of the world’s daily output.

A worker refuels a car at a gas station in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2019. (Amr Nabil/AP)

UAW workers strike. The United Auto Workers on Sunday evening went on strike against General Motors after contract talks broke down. It is the union’s first strike in 12 years.

Workers stand outside the Flint Assembly Plant as General Motors employees demonstrate in Flint, Mich., Sept. 15, 2019. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy. The OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy filing comes less than a week after agreeing to a tentative settlement with many state and local governments that could be worth up to $12 billion. Purdue Pharma has not admitted to any wrongdoing and does not intend to.

This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills. (Toby Talbot, AP, FILE)

Antonio Brown’s accuser meets with the NFL. Britney Taylor, the personal trainer who accused New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of sexual assault and rape, will meet with the NFL on Monday to tell her side of the story. Brown declined to sign a $2 million settlement that had a deadline of last Sunday night, prompting a civil suit from Taylor.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sept. 15, 2019. (Lynne Sladky/AP) Expand

Michelle Obama charging big money for her new speaking tour. Former first lady Michelle Obama is charging up to $4,200 to see her "Moderated Conversation" at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Nov. 3, the New York Post says. Tickets start at $144.