Movers & Shakers: Oct. 1, 2019

It's Tuesday, October 1, and these are the stories moving the markets and shaking up the world.

Continue Reading Below

The stock market’s “10 most important days” of the year start now. The first 10 trading days of October are when fund managers have a record bias toward growth stocks over value, and over the last 10 years that has produced massive stock-market outperformance during that time. All three of the major averages were set to open the fourth quarter with gains after the S&P 500 capped off the third quarter with its largest three-quarter gain since 2012.

A protestor was shot in Hong Kong. A pro-democracy protestor was shot in Hong Kong as demonstrations intensified as National Day celebrations took place across mainland China. Beijing on Tuesday celebrated the 70th anniversary of communist rule with a massive parade.

Mall owners considered Forever 21 bailout. Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property held discussions to take an ownership stake in the bankrupt retailer Forever 21, the New York Post reports. The retailer operates 541 U.S. stores, and the closing of 178 stores would leave a number of vacancies at U.S. malls.

“Words with Friends” gets hacked. A database containing the information of more than 218 million “Words with Friends” players was compromised by a Pakistani hacker, The Hacker News reported. Information taken includes names, email addresses, passwords, phone numbers and more, the report said.

Sean Spicer has robotic performance on “Dancing with the Stars.” Spicer made his third appearance on the show, this time dancing to the Bee Gees' “Saturday Night Fever.” Judge Len Goodman said the performance was “more like Monday Night Lukewarm.”