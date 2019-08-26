Movers & Shakers: Aug. 26, 2019

Trump is making progress on trade. Stocks were set for gains at the open on Monday after some positive news on the trade front emerged from the G-7 meetings in Biarritz, France. In addition to striking a “billion-dollar” trade deal with Japan, President Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping and said "high level" talks with China are continuing despite last week's escalation.

Trump’s top economic adviser teases a big announcement. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Sunday told CNN’s “State of the Union” that an “imminent announcement” was coming soon. However, he warned that a trade deal with China may not happen before the 2020 election.

Hong Kong police fired a warning shot. Protests in Hong Kong extended into a 12th week Saturday, and besieged police officers drew their firearms. One even fired a warning shot into the air. The protests have hit Hong Kong’s economy hard, with tourist arrivals and hotel occupancy down sharply.

Andrew Luck gets to keep millions in bonuses. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck on Sunday retired from the NFL after seven seasons. While Luck has to return $12.8 million of bonuses due to the league’s collective bargaining agreement, he’s still allowed to keep $24.8 million.

A "Breaking Bad" movie is in the works. "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" will debut on Netflix on Oct. 11. The movie isn’t the first spinoff of the hit TV show; the AMC show “Better Call Saul” is in its fifth season.