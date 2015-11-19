Live: President Trump greets North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore

Most Thanksgiving Day Weekend Shoppers Will Shop On Black Friday, Says NRF

By Tonya GarciaMarketWatch Pulse

Of the shoppers who say they definitely will or may shop during Thanksgiving weekend, 73.5% plan to do so on Black Friday, according to the National Retail Federation's Preliminary Thanksgiving Weekend Survey. The NRF polled 7,172 consumers between Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 and 58.7% say they are definitely or might be shopping in stores or online on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and/or Sunday. That would be 135.8 million U.S. shoppers versus 133.7 million who were in stores and online last year, said the NRF. Nearly a quarter (22.3%) are looking forward to Thanksgiving day shopping and 49% said they'll be in stores or online on Saturday. Of those Saturday shoppers, 22.3% said they'll be shopping Small Business Saturday. More than three quarters (77.8%) of 18-24 year olds and 77.4% of 25-34 year olds say they will or may be shopping through the weekend, with Black Friday the top choice as well.

