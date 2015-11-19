Most Thanksgiving Day Weekend Shoppers Will Shop On Black Friday, Says NRF

Of the shoppers who say they definitely will or may shop during Thanksgiving weekend, 73.5% plan to do so on Black Friday, according to the National Retail Federation's Preliminary Thanksgiving Weekend Survey. The NRF polled 7,172 consumers between Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 and 58.7% say they are definitely or might be shopping in stores or online on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and/or Sunday. That would be 135.8 million U.S. shoppers versus 133.7 million who were in stores and online last year, said the NRF. Nearly a quarter (22.3%) are looking forward to Thanksgiving day shopping and 49% said they'll be in stores or online on Saturday. Of those Saturday shoppers, 22.3% said they'll be shopping Small Business Saturday. More than three quarters (77.8%) of 18-24 year olds and 77.4% of 25-34 year olds say they will or may be shopping through the weekend, with Black Friday the top choice as well.

