Most North Dakota crops continue to do well despite week without significant precipitation

Most crops across North Dakota were in good shape despite a week without rainfall.

The Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that subsoil moisture is 94 percent adequate or surplus because of abundant precipitation in the spring. Topsoil moisture was rated 86 percent adequate or surplus.

Conditions for durum, spring wheat, barley, oats and canola were all reported to be at least 80 percent good or excellent.

Pasture and range conditions were rated 25 percent excellent, 60 percent good, 12 percent fair, 2 percent poor and 1 percent very poor.