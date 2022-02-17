Home mortgage rates climb to near 4%

Home mortgage rates continue to climb upward, and the average 30-year fixed-rate is now approaching 4% according to the latest data from Freddie Mac.

The organization's Primary Mortgage Market Survey for this week shows the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 3.92%, up from 3.69% last week. The average rate for the same product a year ago was at 2.81%.

"Mortgage rates jumped again due to high inflation and stronger than expected consumer spending," Freddie Mac's chief economist, Sam Khater, said in a statement. "The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is nearing four percent, reaching highs we have not seen since May 2019."

HOUSING INFLATION, SUPPLY CHAIN CREATE BUILDERS' PERFECT STORM

The average rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is also up, reaching 3.15% after sitting at 2.93% the week before. The same week in 2021, the 15-year rate averaged 2.21%.

Adjustable-rate mortgages climbed to an average rate of 2.98%, up from 2.8% from last week's PMMS and from 2.77% a year ago.

CALIFORNIANS HEAD SOUTH OF THE BORDER TO FIND MORE AFFORDABLE HOUSING

"As rates and house prices rise, affordability has become a substantial hurdle for potential homebuyers," Khater said. "Especially as inflation threatens to place a strain on consumer budgets."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Additional data released this week shows the increase in rates has caused a decrease in people interested in filing mortgage applications. The average loan size also hit a new high, showing a continued trend of more would-be buyers being priced out of the market.

The Mortgage Banker's Association's weekly survey results released Wednesday showed that mortgage loan applications fell 5.4% from last week, but the average loan size hit a new record of $453,000.