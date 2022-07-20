Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Mortgage demand hits 22-year low as loan applications continue to drop

New survey shows a 6.3% drop in mortgage loan applications

close
Tom Rood, SitusAMC Managing Director, discusses the increased costs of building a home and buying in the current real estate market video

Real estate consultant on housing market: 'Everything costs more'

Tom Rood, SitusAMC Managing Director, discusses the increased costs of building a home and buying in the current real estate market

Mortgage applications decreased last week, the third week in a row, as they now sit at the lowest level since 2000, according to a new survey.

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) released its weekly mortgage applications survey that found the Market Composite Index, which measures the volume of loan applications, decreased by 6.3% last week when adjusted to a seasonal basis.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index saw a 17% increase compared to the previous week.

Homes pictured in Idaho as experts forecast a slumped housing market

Houses in the Harris Ranch community of Boise, Idaho, US, on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Jeremy Erickson/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Mortgage applications declined for the third week in a row, reaching the lowest level since 2000. Similarly, with most mortgage rates more than two percentage points higher than a year ago, demand for refinances continues to plummet, with MBA’s refinance index also falling to a 22-year low," said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. "Purchase activity declined for both conventional and government loans, as the weakening economic outlook, high inflation, and persistent affordability challenges are impacting buyer demand. The decline in recent purchase applications aligns with slower homebuilding activity due to reduced buyer traffic and ongoing building material shortages and higher costs."

STOCK MARKET NEWS: STOCKS HIGHER EARLY WEDNESDAY, CARVANA BANNED FROM ILLINOIS FOR SECOND TIME

A photo of homes in Idaho

Houses in Boise, Idaho, US, on Friday, July 1, 2022.  (Jeremy Erickson/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

STILL TIME TO SAVE: 10-AND-15 YEAR MORTGAGE RATES HOLD STEADY

The Refinance Index and Purchase Index saw similar decreases, of 4% and 7% from a week ago, respectively. The Refinance Index now sits 80% lower than a year ago.

The FHA share of total applications increased to 12.4%, from 11.7% the week prior, while the VA share of total applications decreased to 10.6% from last week’s 11.2%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The survey covered over 75% of all U.S. retail residential mortgage applications and has been conducted weekly since 1990. 