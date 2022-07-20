STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks higher early Wednesday, Carvana banned from Illinois for second time

Oil prices drop more than 1% hours ahead of release of US inventory data

Symbol Price Change %Change USO $78.03 +1.23 +1.60% CVX $144.66 +5.17 +3.71% XOM $88.22 +2.05 +2.38%

Oil prices slumped more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, pressured by global central bank efforts to tame inflation and ahead of expected builds in U.S. crude inventories as product demand weakens.

Brent crude prices for September fell $1.50, or 1.4%, to $105.85 a barrel by 0645 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August slipped $1.40, or 1.3%, to $102.82 per barrel. The WTI contract will expire later on Wednesday.

The more active September WTI contract was at $99.09 a barrel, down $1.65.

Oil prices whipsawed in the previous session, caught in a tug-of-war between supply fears due to Western sanctions on Russia and pressures on indications from central bankers that they will raise interest rates to combat inflation.

Both contracts settled about 1% higher on Tuesday on tight supplies globally which have also kept the prompt Brent intermonth spreads in wide backwardation at about $4.40 a barrel.

Front-month prices are higher than those in future months in a backward dated market, indicating tight supplies.

On Friday, open interest in New York Mercantile Exchange futures fell to their lowest since September 2015 as investors cut risky assets like commodities, worried that the Federal Reserve will keep raising U.S. interest rates.

In the United States, crude stocks rose by about 1.9 million barrels for the week ended July 15, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. That was close to the forecast for a rise of 1.4 million barrels in a Reuters poll.

Official weekly crude and fuel inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is expected on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET and traders are watching out for implied demand.

The U.S. 3:2:1 and gasoline crack spreads - measures of refining profit margins - both fell to their lowest since April on Tuesday, indicating weaker fuel demand.