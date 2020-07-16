Expand / Collapse search
Morgan Stanley profit jumps 45% on trading boom

Bank's earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to $3.2 billion

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley posted a 45% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by strong trading gains as the coronavirus pandemic whipsawed global financial markets since March.

The bank's earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to $3.2 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.2 billion, or $1.23 per share, a year ago.

MSMORGAN STANLEY51.35+0.85+1.68%

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

