Morgan Stanley Fined $200,000 For Futures Violation

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), a top financial regulatory, said Monday that a Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trading unit has agreed to pay a $200,000 fine to settle charges it exceeded speculative position limits in soybean meal futures contracts trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

In a statement, the CFTC, which regulates trading in futures markets, said Morgan Stanley Capital Group in January 2013 held net long positions in the soybean meal futures contract that exceeded the amount allowed by the CFTC.

In addition to the fine, the CFTC requires the Morgan Stanley not to exceed the limit again.

A Morgan Stanley spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.